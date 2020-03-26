Sherman Theft

At approximately 7:38 AM this morning state police received a report of a theft in Sherman.

The victim discovered a catalytic converter had been cut off his vehicle. Tr. Tim Saucer responded and his investigation led him to a residence on North St in Sherman belonging to 36 year old Chris McNally. As Troopers, Wardens and Rangers secured the perimeter of the property fresh footwear impressions were found leaving from the rear of the residence. A State Police K-9 team tracked the suspects to a point where they were believed to have been picked up on a nearby roadway. McNally, who was on probation for possession of schedule drugs, eventually turned himself in to State Police back at his residence where was arrested on a probation hold and charged with felony theft. 42 year old Larry Morgan also of Sherman was arrested at a nearby friends residence a short time later. Morgan had a warrant from Penobscot County for possession of schedule drugs and was charged with felony theft. Both McNally and Morgan were transported to the Aroostook County Jail. State Police have recently seen a rise in property crimes to include burglaries and thefts this week on the Mahaney Rd in Easton and Waddell Rd in Castle Hill.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes or witnessing suspicious activity is encouraged to call the State Police in Houlton at 532-5400.