Shop Small Farms program continues to grow

Shop Small Farms brings together meat and vegetable farmers, crafters and more, providing a unique shopping experience for its customers. And it's growing in popularity, providing at-home delivery at a time when folks are hesitant to set foot in a store due to Covid-19. Founder Dr. Roxanne Bruce, of Ludlow, says they not only deliver the food but offer tips on how to prepare it.

"We look to our farmers to say 'Hey, how do you prepare this at home?' - send it to us so that we can share it. And everyone who signs up for our email list, once a week we send out a recipe from a farmer so they can see, you know, how people are preparing it at home," says Dr. Roxanne Bruce.