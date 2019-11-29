PRESQUE ISLE, ME-- Black Friday is expected to once again be the largest shopping day of the season, even though it’s six days shorter this year. That’s because Thanksgiving fell on the fourth Thursday in November - the latest possible date it could be. The 2019 holiday season will be a good measure of the U.S. economy’s health. The president of retail consultant Customer Growth Partners, Craig Johnson, says “the overall picture is positive.”
Shoppers Once Again Crowd Stores In Black Friday Buyer Rush
