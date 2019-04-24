Shoppers get free reusable bags for Earth day

14,000 free reusable bags were given away to customers across 6 stores located in Patten, Caribou, Houlton, Madawaska, Fort Kent, and Presque Isle thanks to a grant from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection on Earth Day. Reusable bags were given away in an effort to hopefully replace and recycle throw-away bags. With nearly 2 billion bags being tossed away daily, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates only 2 percent of all plastic bags are recycled. Leaving the remaining bags floating around landfills and the ocean. The EPA estimates around one million birds and one hundred thousand sea turtles die annually from mistaking plastic bags for food. And that 10 percent of washed up garbage on American coastlines are plastic bags. Around 14 million trees are cut down per year for paper bag use. Which means when it comes to the decision between paper or plastic, environmentalists say we should pick neither and chose to reuse.