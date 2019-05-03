Show helps Fort Kent Lions Club mark 80th birthday

The Fort Kent Lions Club is gearing up for several nights of fun. Kathy McCarty met with several members and has more on what's in store.

Festivities are planned throughout the year for the Fort Kent Lions Club, beginning this week, as members host the 28th Lions Show - part of the organization's 80th birthday celebration. Organizers say be prepared to laugh while supporting a good cause.

"It's just really good this time of year. It boosts morale for the town, it boosts morale for the club members, and makes everybody just have a good time after a really long winter," says Club Vice President Kris Malmborg.

Fun isn't limited to the nights of the event. The Labbe brothers - better known as Arms Labbe and Legs Labbe - use nicknames year-round that represent not just their brotherly bond, but how they work together on club projects. The brothers, along with Arm's son, David, enjoy giving back to the community.

"What they did for the future of the Fort Kent people, I said 'hey, I'm gonna join this. This is quite a thing.' So I did," says Arms Labbe.

David Labbe says "It's a humbling experience to be part of the Lions Club. It's incredible what we do for the community and the show's a good example of that. For instance, I mean, everything that we do those three nights goes back into the community."

"We'll be part of the 150th of the town of Fort Kent. The Lions will be playing a big part in there," says Legs Labbe.

Club President Michael Collins says the club has a good blend of young members, along with more experienced participants.

"You'll see that mix in the show - the Lions Pride Show. We've got some comedic acts - people that are young, in their 20s. And we have some others that are seasoned veterans in their 80s and 90s. And together it makes a great mix, there's a lot of energy".

Collins says the Lions Show brings the club together, while providing great entertainment for the audience.

This year's event is May 2nd through the 4th at the University of Maine at Fort Kent. All proceeds will benefit community projects.