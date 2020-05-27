Silver Airways pulls bid for service at Presque Isle International Airport

In an email to the United States Department of Transportation, Katie Loughlin, Silver Airways Alliances & Business Development Senior Manager says, "We would like to thank you for presenting Silver Airways’ proposal to re-submit our bid for service to Presque Isle, Maine and we understand that a re-bid will not be permitted at this stage of the selection process. Although we were looking forward to providing amazing service to the community, the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic would not allow us to serve these routes profitably and we must respectfully and reluctantly withdraw."

Silver Airways was one of three bids for service. Now, Southern and United are the two airlines with bids. The current contract United is on runs out on June 30th, but the airport director says they will remain in place until the decision is made.