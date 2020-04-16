Singing for Their Supper Concert to benefit local food pantry

As more and more people are being laid off during this pandemic, the need for food is rising. To help local food banks across the nation, musicians are lending their voice during a one hour televised event called Singing for their Supper this weekend. This will allow viewers to enjoy some great music by artists like Charles Kelley of Lady Antebelleum and Kristain Bush of Suglarland, while donating money to benefit their local food pantry. "We have been so incredibly busy...a lot of food is coming in, but a lot of food is going out...So, as fast as stuff is coming in, it's going out." Says Dixie Shaw, the hunger and relief services director for Catholic Charities Maine. She says the pantries they serve are coming in more often then they ever have before. "Some of them are coming weekly, some of them are coming every few days and under normal circumstances they would come once a month. So, you can see the dramatic increase by the fact that they are coming ever few days." Shaw says they have seen about a 30% increase. For now, they are able to keep up, but she isn't sure how long they will be able to continue. Especially with so much uncertainty still surrounding the virus and when everything might be able to return to normal. "I'm planning right now that it might last until July 1st. So, if I look that far ahead, I know we'll be in trouble at some point." says Shaw. The money raised during Operation 24 is helping out, as Shaw says she was able to purchase some much needed shelf stable milk, but says more will definitely be needed. That's why she's so excited about the upcoming Singing for Their Supper fundraiser. "Even though we recently had a telethon, like I said, we received those funds a few days ago and things are coming in and things are going out. That includes financial resources are coming in and going out. We are replenishing as fast as we can. And so this is very timely, we are very excited about this event Saturday night and look forward to it." Shaw says they are very appreciative of the donations they have received. She says they are getting the food out to the panties as quickly as they can. Shaw adds donations of bread would also be helpful as they are having a hard time finding it. Singing for Their Supper will air this Saturday, April 18th at 7 PM. All donations made during the telethon will directly benefit Catholic Charities here in the County.