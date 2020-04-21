Singing for their Supper Recap

A concert to benefit local food pantry's aired on WAGM this past Saturday. Here's a recap of the Singing for their Supper concert and the donation that was made by WAGM and Gray television to Catholic Charities.

Started by a station in Georgia, the Singing for their Supper concert took place on Saturday night airing in over 40 television stations, including here at WAGM.

(Kelly Landeen SOT): "Gray is 93 markets-wide so we got together and said anybody that has a local food pantry in their market and could take this show. We did. So we had the show on Saturday and it was a great success."

The local food pantry chosen by WAGM was Catholic Charities.

This afternoon, Kelly Landeen, Vice President and General Manager at WAGM, provided a check on behalf of Gray Television to Dixie Shaw, the Hunger and Relief Services Program Director at Catholic Charities.

(Landeen SOT): " So along with the show, Gray put out an email for stations that took the show saying if you put up some money they would put up some money. So we put up 1250 dollars and Gray matched our donation so as a station and as a group we were able to donate 2500 dollars."

(Dixie Shaw SOT): "It was wonderful. It was a great kickoff. We went out of the gate with 2500 dollars between Gray and WAGM making that huge donation to start the event out."

Shaw says the food pantry has been very busy since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic and things haven't slowed down.

She says all the donations made the night of the concert will go directly back to the community.

(Dixie SOT): "These donations will benefit people right here in Aroostook County. As you can see there is a tremendous need right now for people needing assistance with food. And we've been working at this since the virus came to the County.

Dixie is still counting up the funds made from the concert but she encourages people to continue to donate to Catholic Charities via their website.

Daveson Perez New Source 8