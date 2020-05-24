Single Car Accident on Friday in Weston

According to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, May 22, 2020 at approximately 10PM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a rollover crash on Route 1 in Weston. Deputy Sheriff Richard York was assigned to investigate. Upon arrival, Deputy York determined that Desiree Deprey 27 years old, of Littleton was driving her 2015 Chrysler 200, southbound on US Route 1 in Weston when she left the roadway, struck a culvert and rolled over. Deprey was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Deprey was transported to the Houlton Regional Hospital by Danforth Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Deputy York was assisted on scene by Danforth Fire Dept. and the Maine State Police. The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage. The cause of the crash is still under investigation but speed is likely a contributing factor.