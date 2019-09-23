Single vehicle crash on Route 11 after a moose entered roadway

On Saturday September 21, at around 12:15 PM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a call from On Star reporting a single vehicle crash in the area of “Soucy Hill” in T14R6. Upon arriving on the scene, Deputy Sheriff Sgt. Erica Pelletier determined that James Camp Jr (36) of Winterville Plantation was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup northbound on Route 11 when a moose entered the roadway. Camp avoided the moose but lost control of the pickup and went off the roadway down an embankment crashing into the trees.

Camp complained of minor pain however, refused medical attention.

The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage by Saucier’s Towing from Eagle Lake.

