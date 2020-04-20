Single vehicle crash caused by ice covered road in Wallagrass

Zekeriya Kasap was traveling north on Route 11 in Wallagrass operating a RAM 3500 and was hauling a car hauler with one vehicle on it. Kasap lost control of his vehicle due to the ice covered road. The truck began to skid causing the trailer to jackknife. The vehicle and trailer traveled into the southbound lane coming to a stop on the shoulder of the road.

A passerby reported the crash and said Kasap was trapped inside but, was conscious and breathing. Fort Kent Fire Department responded to the scene. Fire Fighters helped Kasap from the vehicle and requested an ambulance. Kasap was transported by Ambulance Service Inc. to Northern Maine Medical Center where he was treated and released.

