Single vehicle crash in Castle Hill caused by mechanical failure

John Hayes was traveling East on the Dudley Road in Castle Hill when he suffered a mechanical failure on his vehicle. Hayes lost control of the vehicle went off the roadway striking a ditch, overturning several times and coming to rest right side up in an agricultural field. Hayes was injured and was removed from a vehicle by a passerby. Hayes was transported AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle by the Presque Isle Fire Department. Trp. Levesque was Assisted on scene by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine Warden Service and Presque Isle Fire and EMS.