Single vehicle rollover in Washburn

Earlier tonight around 5:30 pm a single-vehicle rollover was reported at 323 Castlehill Road. Washburn Police department SGT. Jared Carney said the vehicle lost control on a corner on castle hill road and rolled over into the pucker brush totaling the vehicle. The 3 minors who were involved in the crash are all okay and are receiving medical attention by first responders for minor injuries. There was also a canine traveling in the car that was also reported as being okay. First responders are directing traffic at this time, but law enforcement officials ask that motorists seek alternative routes for at least the next 2 hours as the scene is still considered a hazard at this time because of it being on a corner.