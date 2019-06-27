Sister Mary O'Donnell homeless shelter to add low barrier portion in July

Right now there are 49 beds at the Sister Mary O'Donnell homeless shelter. The emergency shelter has been operating as a high barrier shelter, but starting next week a low barrier portion will be added.

(Eyler) "Low barrier means that anyone is available to admit into our shelter now, it's a different type of shelter environment, whereas before previously the family oriented shelter that we had here was considered high barrier."

Steven Eyler is the executive director of Homeless Service of Aroostook. He says around 300-350 people every year contact them for help. With the high barrier shelter only about a third of those could be helped.

(Eyler) "For every person we've been able to safely shelter here there's been on the average about 2 that we've not been able to help for safety reasons."

Twenty of the 49 beds will be low barrier and the rest will remain high barrier.

(Eyler) "We've been waiting and waiting and knowing that we need to do this, but the funds just haven't been available for us to feel like we could and the board this year decided that we can't wait anymore we have to do this. The community has been turning to us for answers and solutions for the homeless crisis for quite some time and we've been meeting for years as a stake holders group to identify the needs and how do we address them and it's just gotten to the point where we just can't wait anymore."

Adding the 20 low barrier beds is the first phase of the project. In the fall Eyler says they plan to section off a part of the upstairs of the shelter to add another 10 beds.

Security cameras are already in place in the shelter, but Eyler says one additional staff member will need to be hired now and another in the fall.

Ashley Blackford News Source 8