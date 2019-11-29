Augusta, ME-- Six coastal towns in southern Maine are working together to address climate change. Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission is hiring an expert to study and develop both individual town and regional solutions to address coastal resiliency. The towns are Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Kittery, Ogunquit, Wells and York.
Six Maine Towns Addressing Climate Change
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Fri 7:09 AM, Nov 29, 2019
