Six youth injured in ATV accident on Pelletier Island

On Friday, June 5th, at around 7 p.m., the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office took a report of an ATV side-by-side crash on Pelletier Island in St. Agatha.

Deputies arrived on scene and determined that a Polaris UTV operated by a 14-year-old female had rolled over and ejected four other juveniles that were riding in the rear dump body. It was also determined that the driver and a fifth passenger sustained injuries.

All six juvenile occupants were taken to Edmundston Regional Hospital by Ambulance with injuries. An 11-year-old female passenger was flown to a hospital in Halifax with serious injuries and was listed in critical condition.

None of the occupants were found to be wearing helmets or seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Deputies are still trying to determine the cause of the crash but it appears that speed and driver inexperience are major factors.

Names are not being released due to the victims being minors.

The investigation is ongoing.

