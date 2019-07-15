Skateboarder dies following car collision

Updated: Mon 9:50 AM, Jul 15, 2019

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Hospital officials say a man injured by a car while skateboarding has died.
Maine Medical Center officials say that 25-year-old Portland resident Wayne Harwood died Friday night.
Harwood was brought to the hospital Wednesday night when he collided with a passing car at the intersection of Cumberland Avenue and Avon Street. Harwood was in critical condition following the late night crash.
Police are looking for the driver of a white sedan that left the scene of the crash.

 