Skowhegan police seek public's help locating missing woman

The Skowhegan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 69-year-old Diane Courtemache, who was last seen the afternoon of August 10th by family members in the area of French Street Skowhegan.

In a post on the department's facebook page, Chief Bucknam says Courtemache has dementia and is believed to be on foot. She was wearing a blouse (unknown color) and jeans and was carrying a white purse and backpack. She is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall, 165 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Courtemache reportedly made the comment she would like to visit the Skowhegan State Fair. If anyone has any information, call the Skowhegan Police Department at 207-474-6908 or Dispatch at 207-474-6386.