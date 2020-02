Snowmobile trails around The County have been busy with plenty of snow and near perfect riding conditions. At the end of this month, snowmobilers will be riding for a good cause. It’s this week’s topic of Sledding The County with Stephen Durham.

Contact Information for Tickets:

Heidi Estabrook: heidi.estabrook@mmgins.com

To register online visit: rflaroostook.ticketleap.com/sledrun

Facebook: Aroostook County Sled Run