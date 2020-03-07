The University of Maine recently released their study on the economic impact of snowmobiling in our state. In this week's Sledding The County, Stephen Durham talked with businesses about what still needs to be done.
Sledding The County: Economic Impact on Businesses
By Stephen Durham |
Posted: Sat 2:12 PM, Mar 07, 2020
