Sledding The County made easier with rentals

Snowmobile riders come from all over New England. While some bring their own snowmobiles, others rent them here.

"Found that it was kind of a necessity for a lot of customers. Whether they don't want to haul their machines up from either out of state or southern Maine. Whether they ride up here specifically or if they you have an accident or a break down that prevents them from enjoying their time up here. We have the backup resources of renting," says Jonathan Haskell, sales manager of Houlton Powersports & RV Center.