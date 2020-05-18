Smith Farmc Owner Talks about Struggles With Farming During COVID-19

Industries around the world are changing how they do day to day operations in light of COVID-19, and farming is no exception. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with a local farmer to see how they are meeting the current challenges and unexpected extra expenses.

The COVID-19 pandemic has businesses operating differently

That includes farming.

Emily Smith, the President of Smith Farms Inc, says when her workers came into Maine from Mexico, they had to go into quarantine for two weeks, causing unforeseen expenses.

