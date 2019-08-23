Snowmobile trails to get new signs

These signs will soon be up around the County. 17 of 23 snowmobile clubs in The County will be upgrading sign trails this coming winter. Lendell Buckingham from the Portage Lakers snowmobile club is the orchestrator of the project. Buckingham says the sign project came together thanks to volunteers. Another club that will be putting up the new signs is the Presque Isle Snowmobile Club. Chris Carroll one of the clubs directors says these signs will increase the safety for riders passing through. Snowmobiling in the County is a popular draw for tourists, but Buckingham says this will make the area even more of a hot spot. Crews of volunteers are getting ready to have the signs put the signs this fall and have them ready when the trails open.