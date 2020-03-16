Social media site established to help those in need

Two local men are counting on County generosity to come through for those in need as a result of social distancing and shortages, due to concerns over Covid 19. Isaac Nelson and Robby Desjardins created a Facebook page, Covid 19 Aroostook, to bring those in need together with those who can help.

"I was seeing, you know, all the posts about people stressing out about toilet paper and just their wet wipes and diapers and their basic needs and how these weren't being able to be met, and I know there's enough love in Aroostook County to solve any problem that we have, and I knew that if we got the word out about people with needs, that - that other people would solve them," says Isaac Nelson.