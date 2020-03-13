Soil conservationist says farming a matter of getting down to the basics

In a world where tractors are operated electronically, it's easy to forget the basics of farming. That was the focus of a recent presentation by Kelsey Ramerth, a Soil Conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service office in Fort Kent. She stressed the importance of remembering the simple elements of farming, including soil health.

"Thinking about soil characteristics and the traits that make it - make it what it is. And I discussed sustainability for soil amendments into the future," says Kelsey Ramerth.