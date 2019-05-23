Some ATV trails will be open May 25th

ATV enthusiasts will be able to ride this weekend, on a select number of trails.

According to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry, in order to provide some opportunities for riding, the following rail trails will be open beginning Saturday, May 25th, for Memorial Day weekend.

- Aroostook Valley Trail

- Bangor and Aroostook Trail

- Southern Bangor and Aroostook Trail from Houlton to Phair Junction, and

- St. John Valley Heritage Trail

Most other trails remain closed due to saturated soil conditions. Riders are asked to respect clubs and landowners by obeying all mud season closure postings. For additional trail updates, check with local ATV clubs.

