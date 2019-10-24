Some Canadian voters hope Trudeau will do more for missing and murdered indigenous women

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians gave him a lot to think about on Monday night.

He says Canadians sent a clear message that they want M-Ps to work together. A variety of issues brought Canadians out to vote on Monday. For those in the indigenous community, the hope is that Trudeau will do more for the missing and murdered indigenous women.

“They need to investigate more and see, and touch base with our communities to see whose been affected by it because there are a lot of people affected by it and it just gets swept under the rug.”

A lack of attention on this issue is one that’s felt on both sides of the border.

