Summer camps were part of phase 3 of the Governors rural reopening plan. But as NewsSource 8 reporter Tom Dufton found, despite that, many say they will not be opening due to the number of guidelines required to safely operate during the covid pandemic.

The Aroostook Teen Leadership Camp or ATLC has not missed a summer in 34 years…that is until now. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, camp has been cancelled for this year.