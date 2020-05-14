Some Restaurants Are Not Comfortable Opening Up on May 18th

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on the restaurant business. Restaurants have had to close to the public. Many have gone to delivery or curbside service, others have temporarily closed and some have had to close their doors for good. Governor Janet Mills announced that restaurants in rural Maine can re-open for dine in on May 18th as long as they follow safety protocols. But not every restaurant is on board with this. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with local restaurants to see where they stand on this issue.

Under Governor Janet Mills rural reopen plan, restaurants will be allowed to have customers dine in beginning Monday May 18th, as long as safety precautions are put in place.

While some restaurants are eager to open, Jasper Ieronimo, the President of Scrambled Diner, says they are waiting until July 1st to fully reopen so that people can enjoy their experience when they come in.

