Some new officers are coming to the county!

63 police officers have spent the last 18 weeks studying and training and have graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. Some of the topics the officers had to study was crime scene processing, emergency vehicle operation, first aid, traffic and criminal law, domestic violence and sexual assault.The speaker at the graduation was Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck and he told the new officers " You’ve entered a noble and honorable profession to keep our communities safe. Maine law enforcement has many challenges, but you have received the best training to protect the public, and to protect yourselves.” The new local police officers are the following:

Laney M Merchant - Ashland Police

Errol V Andrews & Nichole D Dudley - Houlton Police

Samuel J Fuller - Presque Isle Police