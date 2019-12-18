Some roads in Fort Kent closed for the winter

A number of roads have been closed for the winter to through-traffic in Fort Kent.

Town officials are advising motorists to heed posted signs and not attempt to use the roads.These roads are dangerous to traffic and not plowed during winter months.

Roads closed include: Caron Road, Black Lake Road to New Canada line and upper section of North Perley Brook Road, back sections of Charette Hill Road, Marquis Road, section of Basil Lake Road to Frenchville town line, part of Wilson School Road and section of Michigan Settlement Road, and Aroostook School Road.