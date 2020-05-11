Some summer camps won't be opening this summer because of the coronavirus

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A dozen or more summer camps won't be opening this summer in Maine because of the coronavirus, but others are still awaiting further guidance before issuing a decision. Many of the more than 270 summer camps remain hopeful that they can reopen. Gov. Janet Mills has announced a timeline for reopening parts of the state’s economy, including allowing day camps to open June 1 for Maine children and non-Maine residents who have quarantined for 14 days. Overnight camps can reopen July 1.

