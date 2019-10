ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating what appears to be a logging accident in Ellsworth that killed a man from Sorrento.

Police say they found the body of a 53-year-old man in a woodlot Friday morning.

The man's name is not being released.

Police say the man's wife contacted them after he never returned home the night before.

The man's death is not considered to be suspicious, but police are still investigating.