Southern California school shooter dies

A 16-year-old boy who shot five fellow students — killing two — before turning the gun on himself at a Southern California high school has died.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow died at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at a hospital with his mother present.

Authorities say Berhow pulled a gun from his backpack Thursday at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita, shot five students at random and then shot himself in the head. It was his 16th birthday.

The shooting, captured on security video, took 16 seconds and investigators say they still don’t have a motive.

The attack killed 15-year-old Gracie Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell. Two girls remain hospitalized but are expected to be released this weekend.

