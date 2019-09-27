Speed and Alcohol appear to be factors in early morning crash in Westmanland

Posted:

State police responded to an early morning crash. Jordyn Doucette, 24, of Westmanland had been traveling West when her vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Doucette suffered minor injures and was transported to Cary Medical Center by a family member. She was treated for her injuries and later released. Police say it appears Speed and Alcohol were factors in this crash. The investigation is active and ongoing.

 