State police responded to an early morning crash. Jordyn Doucette, 24, of Westmanland had been traveling West when her vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Doucette suffered minor injures and was transported to Cary Medical Center by a family member. She was treated for her injuries and later released. Police say it appears Speed and Alcohol were factors in this crash. The investigation is active and ongoing.
Speed and Alcohol appear to be factors in early morning crash in Westmanland
Posted: Fri 2:27 PM, Sep 27, 2019