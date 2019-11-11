Sportsnet cuts ties with Don Cherry in aftermath of poppy controversy

TORONTO - Sportsnet has cut ties with "Hockey Night in Canada" broadcaster Don Cherry.

Sportsnet says in a statement it is the right time for Cherry to immediately step down.

Sportsnet apologized yesterday for Cherry's comments on "Coach's Corner" on Saturday about his belief that new immigrants don't wear poppies, and in turn, don't support veterans.

The outburst sparked a swift backlash from the public, politicians and the National Hockey League.

Cherry, 85, singled out new immigrants in Toronto and Mississauga, Ont., where he lives, for not honouring Canada's veterans and dead soldiers.

Cherry did not respond to phone calls seeking comment and has not publicly apologized. Segment co-host Ron MacLean apologized Sunday evening.