Spring has arrived and the birds have new homes in Fort Kent!

According to the associate professor of forestry at UMFK, he spent all winter making 150 bird boxes so birds would have places to nest. Each one took him about a half hour to make. He says the houses will be around UMFK and Fournier biopark. He says this is an important project because there aren't enough trees for the birds to nest in.

"So there's a number of species, chickadees among them, that prefer to nest in a cavity and the kind of tree that would be a good nest for them is not the kind of tree you would want to have close to your home because it would be dangerous, it would be rotten in the middle, and you just don't find that kind of tree in the town environment," Neil Thompson said.

There is a is also a plan to install big bat boxes in the area.