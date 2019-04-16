Spring runoff from higher elevations causes flood concern in Mars Hill

Flooding concerns aren't limited to areas with rivers and streams, spring runoff from higher elevations can be a problem as well.

In Mars Hill, a lot of snow is great for skiing Mars Hill Mountain, but come spring, all that snow has to go somewhere. Town Manager David Cyr says in recent years, spring runoff from the mountain has created drainage issues in some locations. Cyr says part of the problem are culverts that are either too small to handle the flow or are damaged, preventing the water's passage.