St. Agatha Fire Department acquires Jaws of Life

Having the right equipment in the event of an emergency, such as a car accident, can mean the difference between life and death. Chief Bob Guerrette says the St. Agatha Fire Department now has new-to-them hydraulic equipment, thanks to a grant. Such tools are used to extricate people trapped in vehicles.

"We got this equipment via a grant through the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation. Got the word in November that we were awarded. The funds came through in December, and that's when I went and I ordered these," says Chief Bob Guerrette.