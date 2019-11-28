St. Agatha seeks grant to upgrade infrastructure

If all goes as planned, some residents of St. Agatha could see a lowering of their sewer bill in the future. Town Manager Aubrie Michaud says that depends on the town receiving a grant they've applied for that would make much-needed upgrades possible.

"What we're hoping to do with those funds, if we're awarded, is update all of our grinder stations on the island and Cleveland Road. Those grinder stations are now about 12 years old and they require a lot of maintenance, and they're starting to require more and more maintenance the older and older they get," says Aubrie Michaud, Town Manager of St. Agatha.

