St. Agatha's summerfest had the town buzzing with people

Fishing lines were casted into the fire pond as children attempted to catch the biggest fish to win a shiny trophy. This was one of many activities going on at the St. Agatha's summerfest.

"Yesterday we had inflatables in the park, a watermelon eating contest, we had 3 on 3 basketball that had a great turnout. The historical societys been open and providing a whole variety of Acadian foods for people to try, we had a quilting expo," Aubrie Michaud, the town manager, said.

Michaud adds that they only have summerfest once every five years because…..

"It happens on anniversary years so this year is our 120th anniversary, next time it'll be our 125th so it always fall on those big anniversary," Michaud said.

To Michaud, Summerfest isn't just a weekend of celebrating an anniversary, it's a weekend of coming together.

"It means a community coming together to just put on a great event for the families in the area, the friends of the area, we take a lot of pride in this festival and it really shows," Michaud said.

"Summerfest to me is just such a an amazing reminder as to why my husband and I have chosen to raise our kids in this community and what an amazing community that we live in and how everybody gets together and really celebrates each other," Tricia Perreault, a community member, said.

With the town buzzing with people, both Perreault and Michaud were happy to see everyone out and about.

"It feels awesome, it feels amazing it just goes to show that this community cares about each other that they care about all the events that the town has worked so hard and all the people on the summerfest committee have worked so hard to put together for everyone," Perreault said.

"I love it! I love it! There's so many vehicles, so many people in town and it's awesome," Michaud said.

The next summerfest will take place in 2024.