State Police continue asking for help in locating a young Caribou man who has been missing for two months

State Police continue to ask for the public’s help in locating a young Caribou man who has now been missing for two months. 31-year-old Kurtis Madore is 5’8” tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and dark-colored Vans sneakers when last seen on June 1 on the Woodland Center Road in Woodland. His last known contact was a cell phone call with an acquaintance on June 2. According to Steve McCausland of Maine State Police, he has not contacted anyone since he has gone missing. State Police believe he is still in the greater Caribou area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call State Police in Houlton at 532-5400.