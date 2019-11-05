State Police search for missing Lincoln man

On November 4th, at 3 a.m., The Maine State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash at 2717 Lee Road in Lee. A grey Volkswagen sedan had crashed into a tree causing severe damage. An investigation revealed that the vehicle was operated by Brett Doane, 25, of Lincoln.

Police believe Doane was not wearing his seatbelt and may have been injured. Troopers learned that the homeowner near where Doane crashed spent about 45 minutes with him prior to his walking away from the scene. The crash took place at approximately 2 a.m. and the resident stated that Doane was not bleeding, but mentioned his leg hurt. A neighbor walked outside and called police around 3 a.m. and Doane left walking west on Route 6 towards Lincoln.

Doane was last seen in the area of the Dam Road in Lee. He was carrying two backpacks. He was wearing brown hiking boots, tan/grey Dickie’s-style pants, a grey long-sleeve shirt, and a canvas Carhartt-style vest over his shirt. Information at this time suggests Doane may have been picked up, but he has not been located and his family has not heard from him. Doane is 6 feet tall and approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on Doane’s whereabouts, call TRooper Andrew Peirson at the Troop E Barracks at 207-973-3700.