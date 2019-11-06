State Referendum Questions Move to Passage After Voter Approval on Election Day

Maine voters had their say on two state ballot questions. It appears the two questions on the state ballot will move forward to approval. Of course, nothing is official until ratified by Maine's Secretary of State.

On state referendum, Question 1 asking Do you favor a $105,000,000 bond issue to build or improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit and ports and make other transportation investments, to be used to match an estimated $137,000,000 in federal and other funds? appears to have been approved by voters throughout the state to with an overwhelming majority of voters saying YES.

And State Referendum, Question 2 asking Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to allow persons with disabilities to sign petitions in an alternative manner as authorized by the Legislature? also appears to have been approved by voters with an overwhelming number saying YES.

In the Presque Isle City Council race with two 4-year term race seats up for grabs ...

Michael Chasse has been reelected with and Jacob Shaw has been elected . Again these are four year terms.

In Caribou, the city council race there...it still appears things are close between the top three candidates...so waiting to get the official results. But it appears its extremely close between Joan Theriault, Douglas Morrell and Milo Haney with each garnering a little more than 20 percent. That race still has to be called.. And these are for three year terms...

