State and Lewiston Police are asking the public’s help in locating a Lewiston man who has been missing for over a week. 53 year old Stephen Brown was last seen on August 26. Brown lives at 96 Winter St in Lewiston. He is 5’9” tall, weighs 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lewiston Police at 784-6421