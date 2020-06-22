State makes changes to license renewal process, scheduling appointments

Some Maine motorists have been legally operating on expired licenses, since a state of civil emergency was declared earlier this year. Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says a potential exposure at the main office in Augusta led to all Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices being closed.

"It's very difficult for branch office employees to do their jobs without support from the main office. You may have a very complicated restoration of a credential, for example, somebody coming off a lengthy suspension, or you have a commercial trucking registration or an over-limit permit, which is largely handled from our main office," says Matt Dunlap.

