Governor declares state offices closed July 5th

Governor Janet Mills has announced that all State of Maine offices will be closed on Friday, July 5th, in observance of Independence Day.

“Independence Day is an important national holiday dedicated to honoring the history of our country. As Maine people gather together in celebration, it is also important to spend time with our friends and family,” says Governor Janet Mills. “I declare all state of Maine offices to be closed on Friday, July 5th, 2019 in observance of Independence Day. I encourage all state government employees to enjoy this time with their loved ones.”

