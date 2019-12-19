State offices will be closed December 24th to 26th

In observance of the holiday season, Governor Janet Mills has directed state of Maine offices to close at noon on Tuesday, December 24th, and all of Thursday, December 26th, 2019 to give state employees time to travel and enjoy the holiday season with their loved ones. Wednesday, December 25th, is already a paid State holiday.

“Our state employees faithfully serve Maine people and all of our visitors every day, plowing our roads before sunrise, ensuring our public safety, providing critical services for children and families, and keeping the cogs and wheels of government turning and churning year-round. I deeply appreciate all they do for our state,” says Governor Janet Mills. “I hope that state employees use this time to travel safely to visit friends, family and loved ones, celebrate this holiday season, and return energized and ready for the new year.”