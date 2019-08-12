State police continue to investigae fatal crash on interstate 95 near Mattamiscontis Township

State police are investigating a crash that occurred on interstate 95 Friday evening in Mattamiscontis Township, near Lincoln. Officials say that Joshua Bell, 31, of Medway, was operating a 1999 Ford Ranger when he drifted off the passing lane into the median, over-corrected and the pickup overturned, coming to rest on its side, blocking both lanes. Bell's wife, 36-year-old Stephanie Bell, was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown out of the truck as it overturned and died at the scene.

Joshua Bell was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers were assisted by Lincoln Fire & EMS, Howland EMS, Penobscot Sheriff’s Deputies, East Millinocket Police, and the Maine Department of Transportation.