State police warn of the latest scam

The Maine State Police have recently gotten messages and reports of private citizens who are being solicited by people claiming to be fundraising for the Maine State Police or Maine Highway Patrol.

While there is a non-profit agency that is made up of current and retired Troopers, The Maine State Troopers Foundation (MSTF), and its publication The Maine State Trooper Magazine, they do not solicit funds from private citizens. The fundraising is done “business to business” where the publishing arm will contact area businesses for advertising in the Trooper Magazine.

The publication will always identify themselves as “Police Publications” or “The Maine State Troopers Foundation.” They will also never make you feel bad for checking their credentials.

According to the Maine State Police, occasionally, other outgoing numbers will show on caller ID, but you can always call back at 1-800-999-4689, to confirm you are speaking to the correct agency and it will lead directly to their sales manager and has been the phone number for the past 30 years. If you have the slightest doubt about the call, disconnect and call back on the 800 number. For more information, you can visit www.mainestatetroopersfoundation.org/ and contact the MSTF from there.

If you are getting calls from out of state, it is unlikely to be a legitimate call. If you are unhappy, or feel you have been scammed, reach out to the Attorney General’s Office and make a report. Anyone calling to solicit funds in Maine needs to be licensed and bonded in the state. No legitimate business should make you feel bad about double-checking. If you need to report a scam you can do so at: www.maine.gov/ag/consumer/complaints/index.shtml

When in doubt, end the call and reach out via avenues you trust, such as the state police and local law enforcement.